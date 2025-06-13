Left Menu

Breath as Identity: Exploring Nasal Fingerprints

Researchers have discovered that nasal breathing patterns can serve as 'nasal fingerprints', identifying individuals with 97% accuracy. This study links respiration with physical and mental health indicators, like BMI and anxiety. The findings suggest potential for monitoring well-being through breathing patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:31 IST
Breath as Identity: Exploring Nasal Fingerprints
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified that a person's nasal breathing patterns can act like unique 'nasal fingerprints', offering an astounding 97% accuracy in identifying individuals. This revelation could pave the way for new methods of monitoring health.

Published in the journal Current Biology, the study explores the correlation between respiratory patterns and various health metrics, including body mass index, anxiety levels, and behavioral traits. Such associations indicate a profound connection between how we breathe and our physiological and mental states.

The research team fitted young adults with a wearable device to track nasal airflow continuously. The findings suggest that long-term monitoring of nasal airflow might provide insights into a person's physical and emotional well-being, offering a potential tool in the battle against mental health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025