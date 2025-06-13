Left Menu

Pune's Mont Vert Group Seals $500 Million Healthcare Partnership in Kazakhstan

Mont Vert Group, a Pune-based real estate company, has inked a $500 million deal with Big B Corp of Kazakhstan for building a medical university and hospital. The initiative, in partnership with SRAM & MRAM Group, aims to provide educational and healthcare services, gaining government approval for substantial land in Astana and Almaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:27 IST
Pune's Mont Vert Group Seals $500 Million Healthcare Partnership in Kazakhstan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune's Mont Vert Group has embarked on a transformative journey, signing a $500 million contract with Kazakhstan's Big B Corp. This deal aims to establish a medical university and a hospital in Kazakhstan, showcasing a remarkable Indo-Kazakh collaboration in the healthcare sector.

This ambitious project, endorsed by UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, aligns significant players in the global healthcare industry. It also highlights the involvement of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi in spearheading this notable international agreement.

With government approvals for vast acreage in Astana and Almaty, the vision includes a comprehensive educational facility for 10,000 students and a 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospital, contributing significantly to Kazakhstan's medical infrastructure and international healthcare standards.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025