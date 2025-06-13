Pune's Mont Vert Group Seals $500 Million Healthcare Partnership in Kazakhstan
Mont Vert Group, a Pune-based real estate company, has inked a $500 million deal with Big B Corp of Kazakhstan for building a medical university and hospital. The initiative, in partnership with SRAM & MRAM Group, aims to provide educational and healthcare services, gaining government approval for substantial land in Astana and Almaty.
Pune's Mont Vert Group has embarked on a transformative journey, signing a $500 million contract with Kazakhstan's Big B Corp. This deal aims to establish a medical university and a hospital in Kazakhstan, showcasing a remarkable Indo-Kazakh collaboration in the healthcare sector.
This ambitious project, endorsed by UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, aligns significant players in the global healthcare industry. It also highlights the involvement of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi in spearheading this notable international agreement.
With government approvals for vast acreage in Astana and Almaty, the vision includes a comprehensive educational facility for 10,000 students and a 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospital, contributing significantly to Kazakhstan's medical infrastructure and international healthcare standards.
