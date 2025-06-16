Left Menu

Pharma's Billion-Dollar Bet on China sizzles amid Global Health Challenges

U.S. pharmaceutical companies are increasingly collaborating with Chinese firms to license potential medicines. This trend follows 14 deals worth $18.3 billion signed by June. Meanwhile, extreme hunger is escalating in global hotspots, a UN report warns, and Caris Life Sciences has increased its IPO range to $5.67 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:28 IST
U.S. drugmakers are setting their sights on Chinese firms in hopes of licensing promising molecules to develop new treatments, with 14 agreements amounting to $18.3 billion signed this year alone. This marks a significant increase compared to just two deals last year, highlighting growing confidence in China's pharmaceutical capabilities.

The United Nations recently sounded an alarm on escalating hunger issues in 13 global hotspots, naming Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti among the most critical cases requiring urgent action. According to the joint report by the FAO and WFP, conflict, climate change, and economic disruptions are exacerbating these conditions.

In financial markets, Caris Life Sciences, backed by Sixth Street, increased the price range for its IPO, indicative of robust investor interest. The diagnostics firm now aims for a valuation of up to $5.67 billion, with the potential to raise $470.6 million.

