U.S. Pharma's Big Bets, Hunger Crisis Escalates, and Legal Battles Unravel

U.S. drugmakers are increasingly licensing molecules from China for new medicines. Purdue Pharma's $7.4 billion opioid settlement gets wide support. UN warns of rising hunger risks in global hotspots. Sarepta shares plunge after another death from its gene therapy. Supreme Court to hear crisis pregnancy center case.

Updated: 17-06-2025 02:29 IST
U.S. pharmaceutical companies are making significant strides in partnering with China for potential new drug developments. Recent data reveals that American drug firms have signed 14 agreements worth $18.3 billion to acquire drugs from Chinese companies, a marked increase from the previous year where only two such deals were made.

Purdue Pharma's proposed $7.4 billion opioid settlement has gained vast support from the attorneys general of 55 U.S. states and territories. Announced in January, this framework could expedite the company's bankruptcy reorganization, resolving numerous opioid-related lawsuits.

The UN has issued a dire warning about escalating hunger risks in 13 global hotspots. The 'Hunger Hotspots' report highlights conflict, economic shocks, and climate issues as key contributors to the looming famine risk in areas including Gaza, Sudan, and Haiti.

