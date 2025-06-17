Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amid Food Distribution in Gaza: At Least 20 Dead

A mass casualty incident during a food distribution in Gaza resulted in at least 20 deaths, according to WHO officials. Initial reports indicate the fatalities followed Israeli tank shellfire. The ongoing food crisis in Gaza, despite lifted blockades, worsens with inadequate aid reaching the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amid Food Distribution in Gaza: At Least 20 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic mass casualty incident during a food distribution in Gaza has left at least 20 people dead, World Health Organization officials reported on Tuesday. Initial findings suggest the fatalities were the result of Israeli tank shellfire in Khan Younis, where Palestinians waited for aid trucks.

This incident marks the latest in a series of devastating events as Palestinians seek aid amidst ongoing conflict. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, among other sites, has frequently become the center of such tragedies. Trauma injuries reported have predominantly been from gunshot wounds.

As many as half a million Gaza residents live on the brink of starvation, with the region's supplies controlled by Israel. Although an 11-week blockade has been lifted, aid remains insufficient. WHO's resources for dealing with malnutrition are severely depleted, adding to the region's crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

