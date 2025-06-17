Tragedy Strikes Amid Food Distribution in Gaza: At Least 20 Dead

A tragic mass casualty incident during a food distribution in Gaza has left at least 20 people dead, World Health Organization officials reported on Tuesday. Initial findings suggest the fatalities were the result of Israeli tank shellfire in Khan Younis, where Palestinians waited for aid trucks.

This incident marks the latest in a series of devastating events as Palestinians seek aid amidst ongoing conflict. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, among other sites, has frequently become the center of such tragedies. Trauma injuries reported have predominantly been from gunshot wounds.

As many as half a million Gaza residents live on the brink of starvation, with the region's supplies controlled by Israel. Although an 11-week blockade has been lifted, aid remains insufficient. WHO's resources for dealing with malnutrition are severely depleted, adding to the region's crisis.

