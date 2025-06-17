Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Suspicious Death of Doctor in Custody

Doctors in Ballia district have suspended outpatient services to protest the death of Dr. Venkatesh Maur in jail. Arrested for accepting a bribe, Maur's death is alleged by the Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA) to be suspicious, demanding a CBI probe into alleged foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:11 IST
Doctors in Ballia district have taken a unified stand by suspending outpatient services following the death of Dr. Venkatesh Maur in Varanasi district jail. The death of Dr. Maur, who had been arrested for bribery charges, has sparked demands for a CBI investigation as the Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA) alleges suspicious circumstances.

Dr. Maur was caught by the Vigilance Establishment accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a pharmacy operator at the Bansdih Community Health Centre. The operator, Ajay Tiwari, claimed the bribe was demanded to ensure smooth operations of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra pharmacy within CHC premises. The abrupt demise of Dr. Maur in custody has triggered outrage among medical officers, with senior officials visiting the site to offer condolences.

The PMSA district president, Dr. Santosh Kumar Chaudhary, called the incident 'pre-planned murder' and insists on the immediate intervention. Concerns are supported by retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who alleged mistreatment in jail contributed to Dr. Maur's death. Pending action within three days, the district's healthcare services face the threat of further suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

