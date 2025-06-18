Left Menu

Ayurveda's Revival: Delhi's New Health Frontier

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta promotes Ayurvedic medicine, emphasizing its lack of side effects compared to allopathic treatments, during the opening of an Ayurvedic cafe. She announces yoga events across Delhi and criticizes the previous administration for neglecting yoga, which she credits Prime Minister Modi for popularizing globally.

Ayurveda's Revival: Delhi's New Health Frontier
In a push to integrate traditional medicine with modern practices, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded Ayurveda for its minimal side effects at the opening of Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen in Shalimar Bagh.

The Chief Minister highlighted the widespread appeal of Ayurveda, noting that many foreigners visit Maharishi Ayurvedic Hospital for treatments. This initiative complements Gupta's plan to celebrate International Yoga Day with large-scale yoga events across eleven city locations on June 21.

Gupta criticized the former AAP government for ignoring yoga, aligning its significance with Prime Minister Modi's global yoga promotion efforts. She affirmed that health is crucial for serving the nation, underlining the holistic approach towards well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

