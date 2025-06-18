Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government on Public Healthcare Deterioration

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, accuses the Uttar Pradesh government of intentionally degrading public healthcare. He claims medical institutions lack resources, staff, and infrastructure, forcing patients to choose expensive private care. Yadav targets Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, alleging negligence and lack of effective governance in state healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:04 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government on Public Healthcare Deterioration
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a caustic attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of deliberately undermining public healthcare services. He described the medical colleges and hospitals within the state as appearing 'sick' themselves, due to severe neglect and mismanagement.

Yadav's criticism is directed specifically at the ruling BJP government, which he accuses of orchestrating a conspiracy to ruin public services. The former chief minister claims that the state's medical institutions lack sufficient professors, doctors, and technical staff, as well as necessary infrastructure, forcing patients to seek expensive private healthcare.

In a scathing statement, Yadav called out Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak for what he refers to as 'empty claims' and a disconnection from the ground reality. He highlighted the dire situation in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, to underscore the systemic failures in the state's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025