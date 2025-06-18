Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government on Public Healthcare Deterioration

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a caustic attack on the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of deliberately undermining public healthcare services. He described the medical colleges and hospitals within the state as appearing 'sick' themselves, due to severe neglect and mismanagement.

Yadav's criticism is directed specifically at the ruling BJP government, which he accuses of orchestrating a conspiracy to ruin public services. The former chief minister claims that the state's medical institutions lack sufficient professors, doctors, and technical staff, as well as necessary infrastructure, forcing patients to seek expensive private healthcare.

In a scathing statement, Yadav called out Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak for what he refers to as 'empty claims' and a disconnection from the ground reality. He highlighted the dire situation in Lucknow, capital of Uttar Pradesh, to underscore the systemic failures in the state's healthcare system.

