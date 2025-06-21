Revolutionizing Wellness: Inside the AIWO Health & Wealth Summit 2025
The AIWO Health & Wealth Summit 2025 in Chennai was a transformative convergence of health and wealth visionaries. Spearheaded by Mr. Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, it redefined longevity and success for India’s elite, focusing on human potential, emotional intelligence, and sustainable wealth, marking a new era in holistic living.
- Country:
- India
Chennai, June 21, 2025 – The AIWO Health & Wealth Summit 2025 unfolded as a pivotal event, bringing together thought leaders, medical experts, and top decision-makers at The Leela Palace, Chennai. Conceived by Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, the summit reimagined the paradigms of health, performance, and longevity for India's business elite.
Focused on peak human potential, the summit featured tracks on metabolic mastery, age reversal, and wealth consciousness. Mr. Sivasankaran and other esteemed speakers emphasized the importance of merging health with leadership, urging a shift from conventional paradigms to more holistic approaches.
Through personal interactions and innovative sessions, the summit underscored the symbiotic relationship between health and wealth. It encouraged attendees to live and lead with purpose, fostering enduring legacies that transcend conventional measures of success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Pledges Strong Support to India's Counter-Terror Efforts
Journey Through Time: The Completion of India's USBRL Project
OnePlus and Gods Reign Set the Bar High in Indian Esports
KL Rahul's Resurgence: A Boost for India Ahead of England Tests
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up For Intense European Tour