Tragic Outcome: 13-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Dengue in Kolkata

A young girl from Kolkata has died from dengue, highlighting the persistent threat of the mosquito-borne disease. Sarani Bandopadhyay, a 13-year-old resident of Dum Dum, was admitted to a private hospital in Topsia on June 19.

Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated, culminating in her death at 5:45 am on Saturday, according to a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department.

Municipal sources confirmed the presence of two dengue cases in Dum Dum, pointing to a need for increased public health initiatives to combat the outbreak.