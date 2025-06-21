Left Menu

Tragic Outcome: 13-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Dengue in Kolkata

A 13-year-old girl named Sarani Bandopadhyay from Kolkata has died due to dengue. She was admitted to a private hospital in Topsia on June 19, and her condition worsened, leading to her death on Saturday. Currently, there are two reported dengue cases in Dum Dum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:54 IST
A young girl from Kolkata has died from dengue, highlighting the persistent threat of the mosquito-borne disease. Sarani Bandopadhyay, a 13-year-old resident of Dum Dum, was admitted to a private hospital in Topsia on June 19.

Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated, culminating in her death at 5:45 am on Saturday, according to a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department.

Municipal sources confirmed the presence of two dengue cases in Dum Dum, pointing to a need for increased public health initiatives to combat the outbreak.

