Left Menu

Health Scare in Jharkhand: Investigating Suspected Diarrhoea Outbreak

In Jharkhand's Ranchi district, two elderly women died and seven were hospitalized with symptoms resembling diarrhoea. The cause of the illnesses is yet to be confirmed, with investigations underway by health officials to determine if it involves diarrhoea or food poisoning. The situation is reportedly improving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:56 IST
Health Scare in Jharkhand: Investigating Suspected Diarrhoea Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning health incident in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, two elderly women have died, and seven others have been hospitalized, exhibiting symptoms typically associated with diarrhoea.

Local officials report that approximately 12 individuals fell ill in Domudih village under Tamar block on Saturday. However, the exact cause of the deaths remains undetermined, according to Bundu BDO Savitri Kumari. Health authorities are exploring whether the symptoms stem from diarrhoea or potential food poisoning.

Ranchi's civil surgeon, Prabhat Kumar, who visited the location, confirmed the stable condition of those admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Tamar. An Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team is expected to investigate further. Meanwhile, a medical team and an ambulance remain stationed in the area, with officials reporting a rapid improvement in the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025