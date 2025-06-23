Health Scare in Jharkhand: Investigating Suspected Diarrhoea Outbreak

In a concerning health incident in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, two elderly women have died, and seven others have been hospitalized, exhibiting symptoms typically associated with diarrhoea.

Local officials report that approximately 12 individuals fell ill in Domudih village under Tamar block on Saturday. However, the exact cause of the deaths remains undetermined, according to Bundu BDO Savitri Kumari. Health authorities are exploring whether the symptoms stem from diarrhoea or potential food poisoning.

Ranchi's civil surgeon, Prabhat Kumar, who visited the location, confirmed the stable condition of those admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Tamar. An Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team is expected to investigate further. Meanwhile, a medical team and an ambulance remain stationed in the area, with officials reporting a rapid improvement in the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)