U.S. Health Insurers Vow Reforms After Meetings with Kennedy Jr.
U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met with major health insurers to secure pledges for reforms in prior approval processes for medical services. Insurers, including UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, agreed to six key changes aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing bureaucratic delays. The voluntary pledge seeks to modernize and simplify healthcare approvals by 2027.
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took significant strides on Monday as he met with major health insurers to extract pledges for streamlined procedures in medicine and medical service approvals. Attendees included top executives from UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Kaiser Permanente. The meeting also saw the presence of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, as confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The insurers pledged to implement six defined reforms focused on minimizing bureaucratic obstruction, hastening care decisions, and ensuring transparency for both patients and healthcare providers, according to a statement by HHS. CMS's Administrator Oz noted in a news conference that while participation in the pledge is voluntary, a significant 75% of U.S. patients currently benefit from these participating plans.
Prominent changes in the pledge include the transition to digital and automatic processes, a 90-day continuity of authorizations when patients switch insurers, and the reduction of prior authorization requirements for numerous medical procedures. If unmet, Oz hinted at potential government intervention. Insurers will work towards better data standardization by 2027, reducing the breadth of pre-authorized claims by 2026. The announcement was earlier shared by trade group AHIP during the meeting.
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Questions EC on Voter Roll Transparency
Aquapeya: Quenching Thirst with Purpose and Transparency
Congress Demands Transparency: EC's Credibility at Stake
Rahul Gandhi's Call for Transparency: EC's Move on Voter Roll Data
Congress Demands Election Transparency Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly