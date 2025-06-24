Left Menu

Greenpeace Protests Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding Spectacle

Greenpeace has joined protests against Jeff Bezos' extravagant Venice wedding, highlighting concerns of Venice's commodification and tourism overload. The event, costing up to $34 million, draws high-profile figures. Critics urge focus on public services rather than luxury events, despite promises of charity donations to support local ecosystems.

Updated: 24-06-2025 14:52 IST
Greenpeace joined the growing outcry against this week's extravagant wedding in Venice, involving American tech mogul Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez. The event, which some have dubbed the 'wedding of the century,' will host approximately 200 elite guests, drawing names from politics, film, fashion, and business. However, the lavish affair has sparked controversy among local residents and environmental activists, who argue it symbolizes unchecked tourism and neglect of community needs.

Activists from Greenpeace Italy and the UK group 'Everyone hates Elon' staged a protest in St. Mark's Square. They unfurled a large banner depicting Bezos with a call for increased taxation. Despite the protest, local officials defend the wedding as beneficial to the economy, projecting a boost for local businesses and waterway operators.

While the wedding celebrations are poised to cost between 20-30 million euros, Bezos plans to offset criticisms with charitable donations, including a significant contribution to a consortium studying the Venice lagoon. Despite this, dissent remains strong, with locals demanding improved public services and less over-tourism, stressing the need for a balanced development approach in Venice's historic and fragile environment.

