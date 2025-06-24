Buzz-Free Cricket: Odomos Champions a Dengue-Free India

As fans throng cricket stadiums for live-action, Odomos intervenes with a crucial public health initiative aimed at combating mosquito-borne diseases.

Odomos, India's trusted personal mosquito repellent, distributed over 20,000 sachets to cricket enthusiasts in Delhi and Bangalore, ensuring viewers could enjoy games without worrying about mosquito bites.

This initiative is part of Odomos's mission to create a dengue-free India, emphasizing education and preventive action. Through strategic outreach, Odomos aims to protect public health and inspire long-term behavioral change.

(With inputs from agencies.)