Buzz-Free Cricket: Odomos Champions a Dengue-Free India

Odomos executed a campaign at Delhi and Bangalore cricket stadiums, distributing over 20,000 mosquito repellent sachets to attendees. Their initiative aims to promote public health and awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, supporting Odomos's commitment to making India dengue-free through preventive action and public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As fans throng cricket stadiums for live-action, Odomos intervenes with a crucial public health initiative aimed at combating mosquito-borne diseases.

Odomos, India's trusted personal mosquito repellent, distributed over 20,000 sachets to cricket enthusiasts in Delhi and Bangalore, ensuring viewers could enjoy games without worrying about mosquito bites.

This initiative is part of Odomos's mission to create a dengue-free India, emphasizing education and preventive action. Through strategic outreach, Odomos aims to protect public health and inspire long-term behavioral change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

