Staying the Course: New Data Shows Surging Persistence in Weight-Loss Drug Usage
Recent analysis of U.S. pharmacy claims reveals nearly two-thirds of patients who began weight-loss drugs Wegovy or Zepbound last year continued usage for a full year, up from previous years. Improved insurance coverage and better side effect management are key factors, although long-term persistence remains challenging.
Nearly two-thirds of patients using the weight-loss medications Wegovy or Zepbound have persisted with the treatment for at least one year, according to recent U.S. pharmacy claims data analysis. This marks a significant rise from prior findings, attributed to increased insurance coverage and enhanced side effect management.
The analysis by Prime Therapeutics reveals 63% of patients continued their prescriptions after 12 months, a jump from previous years' rates. Despite this improvement, long-term persistence remains less common, with only 14% continuing therapy beyond three years. Factors like affordability and insurance coverage notably influence patient decisions to stop or continue treatment.
The findings underscore the challenges and financial considerations surrounding long-term use of these effective, yet costly, GLP-1 obesity drugs. Health experts suggest this data reflects a positive trend that may influence future healthcare policy decisions regarding coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)