Staying the Course: New Data Shows Surging Persistence in Weight-Loss Drug Usage

Nearly two-thirds of patients using the weight-loss medications Wegovy or Zepbound have persisted with the treatment for at least one year, according to recent U.S. pharmacy claims data analysis. This marks a significant rise from prior findings, attributed to increased insurance coverage and enhanced side effect management.

The analysis by Prime Therapeutics reveals 63% of patients continued their prescriptions after 12 months, a jump from previous years' rates. Despite this improvement, long-term persistence remains less common, with only 14% continuing therapy beyond three years. Factors like affordability and insurance coverage notably influence patient decisions to stop or continue treatment.

The findings underscore the challenges and financial considerations surrounding long-term use of these effective, yet costly, GLP-1 obesity drugs. Health experts suggest this data reflects a positive trend that may influence future healthcare policy decisions regarding coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)