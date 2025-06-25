Mumbai Bakeries Set for Eco-Transformation with Government Subsidies

Mumbai's suburban district guardian minister, Ashish Shelar, has urged a transition to eco-friendly fuel in the city's bakeries. Currently, 221 of 574 operational bakeries have adopted such measures, but 353 continue to rely on traditional fuels like coal and wood, posing threats to air quality.

Shelar proposed an incentive scheme with subsidies paired between the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the BMC to enforce compliance. He directed officials to devise an action plan and comprehensive policy to enact these changes, emphasizing urgency due to a Bombay High Court directive mandating a move to clean fuels by July 9.

Highlighting the 490 non-operational licensed bakeries, Shelar suggested leveraging these to promote youth entrepreneurship. By transforming unused licenses into opportunities, the BMC can help control bakery prices and stimulate employment.

