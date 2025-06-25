Left Menu

Mumbai Bakeries Set for Eco-Transformation with Government Subsidies

Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar announces an initiative to transition Mumbai bakeries to eco-friendly fuel sources. A subsidy scheme will support this shift as the city aims to improve air quality. Efforts are underway to revive closed bakeries to bolster local entrepreneurship and stabilize bread prices.

Mumbai's suburban district guardian minister, Ashish Shelar, has urged a transition to eco-friendly fuel in the city's bakeries. Currently, 221 of 574 operational bakeries have adopted such measures, but 353 continue to rely on traditional fuels like coal and wood, posing threats to air quality.

Shelar proposed an incentive scheme with subsidies paired between the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the BMC to enforce compliance. He directed officials to devise an action plan and comprehensive policy to enact these changes, emphasizing urgency due to a Bombay High Court directive mandating a move to clean fuels by July 9.

Highlighting the 490 non-operational licensed bakeries, Shelar suggested leveraging these to promote youth entrepreneurship. By transforming unused licenses into opportunities, the BMC can help control bakery prices and stimulate employment.

