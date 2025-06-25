NATO's Unyielding Commitment to Ukraine

NATO, spearheaded by the United States, has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion, according to Secretary General Mark Rutte. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Rutte conveyed the alliance's steadfast position.

The announcement came at the conclusion of a NATO summit held in The Hague. Rutte stressed the alignment among NATO members regarding the situation with Russia, noting that none of the nations harbored illusions about the threat at hand.

Despite the complex geopolitical landscape, NATO's message is clear: the alliance stands unified in its resolve to aid Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

