Cholera Crisis Sparks Call for Odisha Health Minister's Resignation

The Odisha Congress has demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling amid a severe cholera outbreak impacting several districts. The outbreak has already claimed over 15 lives, prompting a fact-finding mission by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

Led by legislator C S Raazen Ekka, the team reported that the cholera outbreak, initially identified in Jajpur district, has now expanded to 11 districts, infecting more than 12,000 individuals according to Congress estimates. Ekka criticized the state government's data, suggesting that the actual number of infected people is considerably higher.

Citing failures in providing safe drinking water, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja also criticized Mahaling for being preoccupied with other matters as the health crisis escalated, leading to further calls for his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)