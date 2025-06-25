Left Menu

Cholera Crisis Sparks Call for Odisha Health Minister's Resignation

The Odisha Congress has called for the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling following a cholera outbreak in the state. The outbreak has spread across 11 districts, affecting over 15 people. Congress leaders claim the government's response has been inadequate, especially in providing clean drinking water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:20 IST
Cholera Crisis Sparks Call for Odisha Health Minister's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Congress has demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling amid a severe cholera outbreak impacting several districts. The outbreak has already claimed over 15 lives, prompting a fact-finding mission by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

Led by legislator C S Raazen Ekka, the team reported that the cholera outbreak, initially identified in Jajpur district, has now expanded to 11 districts, infecting more than 12,000 individuals according to Congress estimates. Ekka criticized the state government's data, suggesting that the actual number of infected people is considerably higher.

Citing failures in providing safe drinking water, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja also criticized Mahaling for being preoccupied with other matters as the health crisis escalated, leading to further calls for his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025