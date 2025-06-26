Lupin Launches Generic Prucalopride Tablets in US

Pharmaceutical giant Lupin Ltd announced the launch of its generic Prucalopride tablets in the US, targeting chronic idiopathic constipation. The launch comes after receiving approval from the country's health regulatory body.

These tablets, available in 1 mg and 2 mg strengths, are deemed bioequivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc's Motegrity tablets. This development comes after Lupin secured the green light for its abbreviated new drug application from the USFDA.

According to IQVIA MAT April 2025 data, the Prucalopride tablets have estimated US annual sales of USD 184 million, indicating a promising market amid growing demand for effective treatments.

