President Murmu Visits Ailing Veteran Leader Shibu Soren
President Droupadi Murmu visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to check on ailing Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. She interacted with his son, current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and also inaugurated the hospital's new cancer center, which aims to provide comprehensive patient care.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday to check on the health of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. She also met with his son, Jharkhand's incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to discuss his father's condition.
The 81-year-old Shibu Soren, a founding leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has been in the hospital for five days. President Murmu, who served as Jharkhand's governor from 2015 to 2021, shared her concerns over Soren's health via social media, alongside a photo from their meeting.
In addition to her visit, President Murmu inaugurated the state-of-the-art Sir Ganga Ram Cancer Centre. The facility aims to offer comprehensive care to cancer patients, enhancing the hospital's services in oncology treatment.
