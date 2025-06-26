Naveen Patnaik on the Road to Recovery After Successful Spine Surgery

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is making significant strides in his recovery after undergoing spine surgery on June 22. The procedure, conducted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, lasted around four hours and was led by Dr. S Rajasekaran of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore.

Dr Ramakanta Panda, a distinguished heart surgeon and chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, who was appointed as Patnaik's physician, confirmed that Patnaik is expected to be discharged in the coming days. Following his release, the former chief minister will require regular physiotherapy sessions to aid his recovery.

Earlier this week, BJD leaders visited Patnaik and conveyed their support as he transitioned from the ICU to a private room. His elder brother, Prem Patnaik, released a video message on Monday, assuring the public of Naveen's steady recuperation and expressing gratitude for the widespread support and prayers for his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)