US Withdraws Support from Vaccine Alliance Gavi Over Trust Issues
US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced the country's withdrawal of support from Gavi, the vaccine alliance, citing trust and scientific concerns. Kennedy criticized Gavi's partnership with WHO during the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned some of its vaccine recommendations, particularly for pregnant women and children in poorer countries.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced the country's decision to withdraw support from Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Kennedy accused the organization of ignoring scientific principles and losing public trust.
Gavi, a public-private partnership that includes WHO, UNICEF, and the Gates Foundation, is known for vaccinating over a billion children worldwide. The US, previously a major supporter, had pledged USD 1 billion towards the initiative before President Trump's re-election.
Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, raised concerns about Gavi's COVID-19 strategies and recommendations for pregnant women. He argued that the US would withhold contributions until Gavi could justify the USD 8 billion already provided by America.
ALSO READ
COVID-19 Resurgence in Manipur: First Case Detected
Gujarat Faces COVID-19 Surge: Precautions Urged Despite Milder Variant
Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update: Rising Cases and Precautionary Measures
Karnataka CM Targets Hospital Overpricing in COVID-19 Testing
Very tragic accident, extend our deepest condolences to people who lost loved ones: MEA on Air India plane crash.