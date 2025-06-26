Left Menu

US Withdraws Support from Vaccine Alliance Gavi Over Trust Issues

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced the country's withdrawal of support from Gavi, the vaccine alliance, citing trust and scientific concerns. Kennedy criticized Gavi's partnership with WHO during the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned some of its vaccine recommendations, particularly for pregnant women and children in poorer countries.

Robert F Kennedy Jr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr announced the country's decision to withdraw support from Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Kennedy accused the organization of ignoring scientific principles and losing public trust.

Gavi, a public-private partnership that includes WHO, UNICEF, and the Gates Foundation, is known for vaccinating over a billion children worldwide. The US, previously a major supporter, had pledged USD 1 billion towards the initiative before President Trump's re-election.

Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, raised concerns about Gavi's COVID-19 strategies and recommendations for pregnant women. He argued that the US would withhold contributions until Gavi could justify the USD 8 billion already provided by America.

