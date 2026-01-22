Left Menu

Trump's Global Peace Board: Who's In, Who's Out?

President Trump has launched a Board of Peace, aiming for global participation to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and mediate future conflicts. While some countries have joined, others have declined or remain undecided. The board's potential role reflects expanded ambitions beyond its original purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:03 IST
Trump's Global Peace Board: Who's In, Who's Out?
  • Country:
  • Israel

Several nations have expressed willingness to join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, while European countries like France, Norway, and the UK have declined the invitation. The initiative seeks to broaden its impact on global conflict resolution.

Originally intended to include a small group of leaders to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan, the board now aims to play a significant role in mediating international conflicts. The Trump administration has sent invitations to about 50 countries, with expectations that around 30 will participate.

The Associated Press has gathered details on countries committed to joining, rejecting, or remaining undecided about the initiative. This reflects the varied global response to the proposed board's evolving mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

India Takes Flight: Civil Aviation Minister Boosts Global Ties at WEF

 Switzerland
2
Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

Atul Wassan Criticizes Bangladesh's Decision to Skip T20 World Cup in India

 India
3
High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

High Alert in Jammu: Forces Engage Terrorists in Kishtwar

 India
4
EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026