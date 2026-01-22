Trump's Global Peace Board: Who's In, Who's Out?
President Trump has launched a Board of Peace, aiming for global participation to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and mediate future conflicts. While some countries have joined, others have declined or remain undecided. The board's potential role reflects expanded ambitions beyond its original purpose.
Several nations have expressed willingness to join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, while European countries like France, Norway, and the UK have declined the invitation. The initiative seeks to broaden its impact on global conflict resolution.
Originally intended to include a small group of leaders to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan, the board now aims to play a significant role in mediating international conflicts. The Trump administration has sent invitations to about 50 countries, with expectations that around 30 will participate.
The Associated Press has gathered details on countries committed to joining, rejecting, or remaining undecided about the initiative. This reflects the varied global response to the proposed board's evolving mission.
