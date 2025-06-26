Anil Vij Speaks Out Against Hospital Mismanagement

Anil Vij, a senior BJP leader and Haryana's energy and transport minister, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of Ambala Cantt's government hospital, citing multiple 'shortcomings'.

At 72, Vij discovered various inefficiencies, including unused medical equipment and malfunctioning air conditioners during a routine check-up.

After addressing senior medical staff, he vowed to hold accountable those responsible and brought the issue to the attention of Haryana's additional chief secretary (health).

(With inputs from agencies.)