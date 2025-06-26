Left Menu

Anil Vij Speaks Out Against Hospital Mismanagement

Haryana Minister Anil Vij criticized the mismanagement in Ambala Cantt's government hospital. During his visit, he found several unused machines and non-functioning air conditioners, previously secured during his tenure as health minister. Anil emphasized accountability and reported the issues to Haryana's additional chief secretary (health).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:32 IST
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Vij, a senior BJP leader and Haryana's energy and transport minister, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of Ambala Cantt's government hospital, citing multiple 'shortcomings'.

At 72, Vij discovered various inefficiencies, including unused medical equipment and malfunctioning air conditioners during a routine check-up.

After addressing senior medical staff, he vowed to hold accountable those responsible and brought the issue to the attention of Haryana's additional chief secretary (health).

(With inputs from agencies.)

