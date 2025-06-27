Controversial Vaccine Advisory Shake-up: Kennedy Jr. Rewrites Influenza Vaccine Policy

The newly restructured vaccine advisory panel, led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made headlines by recommending flu shots free from the preservative thimerosal, despite extensive research showing no safety issues associated with its use. Thimerosal is primarily found in multi-dose vials of flu shots—less than 5% of those given in the 2024-25 season.

Anti-vaccine activists, including Kennedy, have cited thimerosal as a neurotoxin linked to autism, though the FDA and other authorities find no evidence supporting these claims. Dr. Robert Malone, a member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), noted that the removal of a supportive CDC report was directed by Kennedy's office. ACIP's decision shifts the focus to thimerosal-free vaccines through multiple votes of 5-1.

Former vaccine adviser Dr. Fiona Havers criticized the new process as unprecedented and flawed after the panel voted without the usual formal presentation of evidence by CDC experts. In a separate vote earlier, the revamped ACIP recommended the RSV antibody drug Enflonsia for infants, sparking safety debates among members.

(With inputs from agencies.)