Biocon's Breakthrough: Yesafili Gets Green Light in Canada

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, achieved a significant milestone as its biosimilar product, Yesafili, received a notice of compliance from Health Canada. This approval allows the launch of Yesafili, which treats various eye conditions, on July 4, 2025, marking it as the first Eylea biosimilar approved in the country.

The comprehensive approval process confirmed that Yesafili is highly similar to Eylea in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy, with no clinically meaningful differences. Yesafili will be available in both vial and prefilled syringe forms, offering a promising treatment for ailments like neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Biocon Biologics' CEO Shreehas Tambe emphasized this achievement as a testament to the company's science-driven innovation and global commercialization prowess, reinforcing its continued commitment to providing accessible, high-quality biologics to patients globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)