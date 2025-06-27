Left Menu

Semaglutide's New Role in Type 1 Diabetes and Obesity Management Unveiled

A recent clinical trial finds that semaglutide, currently approved for type 2 diabetes, aids weight loss and blood sugar management in type 1 diabetes patients with obesity. The trial showed notable improvements in weight loss and blood sugar control. Concurrently, research questions the traditional practice of fasting before surgery for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking trial, researchers have found that semaglutide, a drug already approved for type 2 diabetes, can significantly benefit type 1 diabetes patients who are obese. The trial, conducted by Dr. Viral Shah of Indiana University School of Medicine, involved 72 participants. Of these, those administered semaglutide alongside their regular insulin regimen showed remarkable improvements in blood sugar stability and experienced notable weight loss when compared to the placebo group.

The study, presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting, revealed that one-third of participants administering semaglutide met key health benchmarks, including maintaining blood sugar levels in a healthy range and achieving at least a 5% body weight reduction. The success rate starkly contrasted with the placebo group, where no participants achieved all health goals.

In other health news, a new analysis questions the necessity of pre-surgery fasting to prevent aspiration pneumonia, after comparing pooled data from 17 studies involving over 1,700 patients. The findings indicate that the impact of fasting on preventing anesthesia-related complications may be negligible. The study, led by Dr. Edward Livingston, suggests re-evaluating fasting practices for more patient comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

