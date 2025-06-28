Left Menu

Kerala Schools Rally Against Rabies: Statewide Awareness Initiative Launches

The Kerala Health and Education departments are launching a statewide rabies awareness programme in government and aided schools from June 30. Health Minister Veena George announced that health workers will lead educational sessions on rabies prevention during assembly times. Additional efforts include district-level events and educational materials for students, teachers, and parents.

The Kerala Health and Education departments are joining forces to combat rabies through an ambitious awareness programme targeting government and aided schools across the state, commencing on June 30.

State Health Minister Veena George announced on Saturday that health workers will lead comprehensive classes during school assembly times, focusing on rabies prevention and first aid measures. This initiative aims to educate schoolchildren and ensure rapid response in case of animal bites.

To bolster the effort, district-level programmes are set to take place in selected schools, featuring appearances from district collectors and officials. The campaign includes educational tools like pamphlets and videos, ensuring students, teachers, and parents stay informed throughout July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

