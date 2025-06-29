Left Menu

Unveiling the Surgical Supply Crisis at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

A senior doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College exposes a shortage of surgical equipment, triggering controversy in Kerala. Despite raising concerns with hospital officials, no action was taken, forcing him to publicly highlight the issue. The Health Department has since ordered an investigation, while the doctor's actions receive mixed support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:28 IST
Unveiling the Surgical Supply Crisis at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

The disclosure by a senior government doctor has sparked controversy at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital in Kerala. Dr. Haris Chirakkal, the head of the Urology department, reported a shortage of surgical equipment which he says has delayed surgeries, prompting the Health Department to launch an inquiry.

The issue came to light after Dr. Chirakkal posted a strongly worded message on Facebook, later deleted, calling out the persistent lack of necessary tools in the state-run hospital. Despite assurances, the situation remained, causing numerous surgeries to be postponed.

Amid mixed reactions, Dr. Chirakkal stated he does not fear potential retaliation, emphasizing the necessity of his actions due to the administration's inaction. He has the support of the doctors' association should disciplinary steps be pursued against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

