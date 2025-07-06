Delhi Strengthens Healthcare with New Nursing Officers and Ayushman Bharat Initiative

The Delhi government has taken significant steps to enhance its healthcare system by appointing over 1,300 new nursing officers and rolling out Ayushman Bharat registration vans. These initiatives aim to strengthen healthcare accessibility and infrastructure across the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the past administration for its alleged negligence, pointing to poor hospital bed availability and unfinished hospital projects. She highlighted corruption in previous healthcare initiatives and committed to completing 1,150 Arogya Mandirs within months.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh and BJP president JP Nadda congratulated the new appointees and emphasized the importance of these efforts in addressing healthcare needs, particularly for underprivileged citizens. The scheme has already registered nearly 4 lakh people, with thousands receiving treatment under Ayushman Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)