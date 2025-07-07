Left Menu

Biocon Biologics Secures UK Approval for Denosumab Biosimilars Vevzuo and Evfraxy

Biocon Biologics Ltd received UK approval for Vevzuo and Evfraxy, biosimilars of Denosumab. Vevzuo is approved for bone-related conditions in adults with advanced malignancies and giant cell tumours. Evfraxy targets osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, men at fracture risk, and bone loss due to prostate cancer treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:12 IST
Biocon Biologics Secures UK Approval for Denosumab Biosimilars Vevzuo and Evfraxy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Monday that it received marketing approvals from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy. These approvals mark a significant milestone for the company's presence in the UK market.

Vevzuo is authorized for the prevention of severe bone-related events in adults suffering from advanced malignancies and unresectable giant cell tumours of the bone, according to the regulatory filing by Biocon. This authorization opens new treatment avenues for patients with complex bone-related health issues.

Meanwhile, Evfraxy targets osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at an elevated fracture risk. Additionally, it addresses bone loss in men undergoing hormone ablation therapy for prostate cancer. The European Commission's recent approval further extends Biocon Biologics' reach across the EU and EEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025