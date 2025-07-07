Biocon Biologics Secures UK Approval for Denosumab Biosimilars Vevzuo and Evfraxy
Biocon Biologics Ltd received UK approval for Vevzuo and Evfraxy, biosimilars of Denosumab. Vevzuo is approved for bone-related conditions in adults with advanced malignancies and giant cell tumours. Evfraxy targets osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, men at fracture risk, and bone loss due to prostate cancer treatment.
Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Monday that it received marketing approvals from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy. These approvals mark a significant milestone for the company's presence in the UK market.
Vevzuo is authorized for the prevention of severe bone-related events in adults suffering from advanced malignancies and unresectable giant cell tumours of the bone, according to the regulatory filing by Biocon. This authorization opens new treatment avenues for patients with complex bone-related health issues.
Meanwhile, Evfraxy targets osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at an elevated fracture risk. Additionally, it addresses bone loss in men undergoing hormone ablation therapy for prostate cancer. The European Commission's recent approval further extends Biocon Biologics' reach across the EU and EEA.
