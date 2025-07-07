Doctor Suspended for Denying Treatment to Padma Shri's Wife
A doctor at a health center in Dhar district was suspended for refusing to give an anti-rabies injection to Subroto Das's wife, a Padma Shri awardee. The incident led to an inquiry, and the doctor was found guilty of misconduct and suspended by the health department.
A physician at a community health center in Dhar district faced suspension after allegedly refusing to administer an anti-rabies injection to the spouse of Subroto Das, a notable Padma Shri recipient, officials confirmed on Monday.
The incident unfolded in Mandu, a tourist destination 38 kilometers from Dhar's district headquarters. During their visit, Sushmita Das, aged 60, was bitten by a stray dog. However, when they sought medical attention at a local facility, doctors reportedly refused the service due to unavailability, redirecting them to a more distant center. Eventually, the injection was provided at the Mandu facility, stated Subroto Das to PTI.
Expressing dismay, Dr. Das remarked about the lack of initial examination and care from the health staff. In response, district collector Priyank Mishra initiated an inquiry, leading to the suspension of Dr. Chandni Dabrolia, deemed guilty of misconduct through preliminary findings. Such behavior, Mishra stressed, is intolerable within government services, which are bound to serve citizens promptly and respectfully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
