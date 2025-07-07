Left Menu

Precision Cancer Therapy Breakthrough at Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Cancer Institute successfully conducted a Bone Marrow Transplant using Total Marrow and Lymphoid Irradiation (TMLI) on a young woman with relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. This cutting-edge technique targets cancer-affected areas precisely, minimizing side effects and offering new hope for patients, showcasing advanced treatments in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, 7th July 25: Kauvery Cancer Institute has marked a significant achievement by performing a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) for a 29-year-old woman with relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) using a specialized radiation technique, Total Marrow and Lymphoid Irradiation (TMLI).

The patient, who had relapsed after previous treatments, was subjected to a combination of immunotherapy, precision radiation, and a matched sibling donor transplant. TMLI precisely targets the bone marrow and lymphoid tissues, protecting vital organs, thus enhancing treatment tolerance.

The successful TMLI application is a milestone in India's medical field, showcasing Kauvery Hospital's commitment to delivering advanced, precision cancer therapies to Indian patients, as emphasized by Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the hospital group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

