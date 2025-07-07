Precision Cancer Therapy Breakthrough at Kauvery Hospital

Chennai, 7th July 25: Kauvery Cancer Institute has marked a significant achievement by performing a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) for a 29-year-old woman with relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) using a specialized radiation technique, Total Marrow and Lymphoid Irradiation (TMLI).

The patient, who had relapsed after previous treatments, was subjected to a combination of immunotherapy, precision radiation, and a matched sibling donor transplant. TMLI precisely targets the bone marrow and lymphoid tissues, protecting vital organs, thus enhancing treatment tolerance.

The successful TMLI application is a milestone in India's medical field, showcasing Kauvery Hospital's commitment to delivering advanced, precision cancer therapies to Indian patients, as emphasized by Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the hospital group.

