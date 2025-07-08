Goa's Bold Move toward Malaria Eradication by 2026

Goa has embarked on an ambitious mission to eradicate malaria by 2025-26, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced. As a part of this initiative, the state has engaged in comprehensive efforts focusing on sanitation practices to combat vector-borne diseases.

A pivotal aspect of the campaign is the mandatory malaria screening and issuance of health cards for construction laborers, as per the Goa Public Health Act. Rane urged the public to contribute to the eradication efforts by maintaining clean surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.

Rane also highlighted the submission of a proposal for the Sub-National Malaria Elimination Award for South Goa, noting it as a significant step forward in the region's public health initiatives. He stressed that success would require collaboration between government departments and the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)