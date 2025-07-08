Left Menu

Goa's Bold Move toward Malaria Eradication by 2026

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Goa has embarked on an ambitious mission to eradicate malaria by 2025-26, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced. As a part of this initiative, the state has engaged in comprehensive efforts focusing on sanitation practices to combat vector-borne diseases.

A pivotal aspect of the campaign is the mandatory malaria screening and issuance of health cards for construction laborers, as per the Goa Public Health Act. Rane urged the public to contribute to the eradication efforts by maintaining clean surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.

Rane also highlighted the submission of a proposal for the Sub-National Malaria Elimination Award for South Goa, noting it as a significant step forward in the region's public health initiatives. He stressed that success would require collaboration between government departments and the community.

