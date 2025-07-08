Left Menu

Tragic Child Mortality Crisis Unfolds in Maharashtra

The NCP (SP) expressed alarm over the deaths of 12,000 children in Maharashtra from April 2024 to February 2025. The party urged the state government to provide age-specific data and causes of death, demanding accountability and a clear plan for preventing further tragedies. The issue has sparked significant concern.

Updated: 08-07-2025 15:15 IST
In a crisis that has drawn widespread concern, the Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist) on Tuesday criticized the Maharashtra government following reports of 12,000 child deaths between April 2024 and February 2025. The opposition demanded detailed explanations and preventative strategies to combat further such losses.

The figures, confirmed by Maharashtra's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar during a legislative session, reveal an average of over 37 child fatalities per day. Opposition members called into question the lack of detailed data on the age and causes of these deaths.

Notably, Kolhapur district faced a particularly alarming situation with 1,736 child deaths, including 11 newborns. However, Abitkar's statement failed to provide substantial details. The NCP (SP) has vowed to continue its push for transparency and accountability from the government.

