Market Resilience: Wall Street Bounces Back Amid Trade Jitters

On Tuesday, futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains as investors remained hopeful about ongoing trade negotiations, despite President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats aimed at U.S. trading partners.

After Trump threatened new tariffs on 14 countries but delayed implementation, major indexes initially suffered but recovered as Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit record highs. Market analysts believe Trump's concessions indicate a desire to finalize trade deals.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expressed optimism about future stock returns, citing potential interest rate cuts and robust large-cap stock performance. Traders have minimized expectations for a July rate cut, focusing instead on a possible cut in September.