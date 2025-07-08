Left Menu

Market Buzz: Tariff Tensions and Wall Street's Resilience

Amid Trump's latest tariff threats, investors eye hopes for new trade negotiations to avert a trade war. Wall Street responded negatively, but a delay in tariff implementation opens opportunities for deal discussions. Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached highs, buoyed by a strong labor market. U.S.-China trade tensions ease with new agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:09 IST
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher on Tuesday as investors assessed U.S. President Trump's latest tariff move. They remain hopeful about negotiations to prevent a trade war. The previous day's tariff news had sent the Dow down nearly 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also dropped.

While Trump announced duties of up to 40% on 14 countries, he delayed implementation to August 1, creating a window for negotiations. There are opportunities to soften the impact of steep levies. Dow E-minis saw a slight dip, whereas E-minis for S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed minor upticks in early trading.

Wall Street has been recovering, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching record highs due to a strong labor market. Progress in trade talks with Britain, Vietnam, and a framework with China has also contributed. Meanwhile, Tesla shares rebounded after a recent dip, and forecasts for the S&P 500 remain positive with expected rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

