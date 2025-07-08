Market Buzz: Tariff Tensions and Wall Street's Resilience
Amid Trump's latest tariff threats, investors eye hopes for new trade negotiations to avert a trade war. Wall Street responded negatively, but a delay in tariff implementation opens opportunities for deal discussions. Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached highs, buoyed by a strong labor market. U.S.-China trade tensions ease with new agreements.
Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher on Tuesday as investors assessed U.S. President Trump's latest tariff move. They remain hopeful about negotiations to prevent a trade war. The previous day's tariff news had sent the Dow down nearly 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also dropped.
While Trump announced duties of up to 40% on 14 countries, he delayed implementation to August 1, creating a window for negotiations. There are opportunities to soften the impact of steep levies. Dow E-minis saw a slight dip, whereas E-minis for S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed minor upticks in early trading.
Wall Street has been recovering, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching record highs due to a strong labor market. Progress in trade talks with Britain, Vietnam, and a framework with China has also contributed. Meanwhile, Tesla shares rebounded after a recent dip, and forecasts for the S&P 500 remain positive with expected rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- S&P 500
- Nasdaq
- Wall Street
- E-mini
- futures
- trade deals
- interest rate
- China
ALSO READ
U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Price Fluctuations
Wall Street Rallies: Fed's Potential Rate Cuts Spark Optimism
Wall Street Surge: Rate Cuts Boost Confidence Amid Middle East Turmoil
Wall Street Rally Amid Fed's Interest Rate Cut Speculation
Wall Street Rises Amidst Middle East Ceasefire