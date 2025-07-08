Left Menu

Kerala's Healthcare System Under Scrutiny Amid Political Clash

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, accused the UDF opposition of undermining the state's healthcare system for political gains. She invited UDF's Satheesan for dialogue, which he accepted, awaiting the Chief Minister's return. Criticisms arose after a hospital collapse incident, with protests continuing.

Updated: 08-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:26 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George
  • Country:
  • India

The health sector in Kerala finds itself amid controversy as Health Minister Veena George has accused the opposition UDF of attempts to discredit the state's healthcare system.

George extended an invitation for dialogue to the opposition's Leader, V D Satheesan, amidst ongoing protests following a tragic incident at a government hospital.

Satheesan remained open to discussions, standing firm on the allegations that the current healthcare system, developed by the state government, failed critically during a recent hospital building collapse.

