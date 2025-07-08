Kerala's Healthcare System Under Scrutiny Amid Political Clash

The health sector in Kerala finds itself amid controversy as Health Minister Veena George has accused the opposition UDF of attempts to discredit the state's healthcare system.

George extended an invitation for dialogue to the opposition's Leader, V D Satheesan, amidst ongoing protests following a tragic incident at a government hospital.

Satheesan remained open to discussions, standing firm on the allegations that the current healthcare system, developed by the state government, failed critically during a recent hospital building collapse.