Unraveling Threads: The Looming Threat of Tariffs on Bangladesh's Garment Industry

The Bangladeshi garments industry, a cornerstone of the nation's economy, is grappling with mounting concerns as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 35% tariff on imports from the South Asian country. This levy threatens the backbone of Bangladesh's export economy, disrupting a sector responsible for over 80% of its export earnings.

Workers like Raimoni Bala, an industrial sewing machine operator, live in fear of job cuts as tariffs threaten orders and increase factory costs. Bala's livelihood supports not just her family but millions in Bangladesh, a sector where predominantly women face economic vulnerability due to the potential downturn.

Economist Selim Raihan highlighted the risks of slower growth and increasing poverty. As negotiations between Bangladesh and the U.S. loom, many in the industry, including major clients like Gap Inc, have paused new orders, adopting a cautious 'wait-and-see' method amidst financial uncertainties.