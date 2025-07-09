Health Scare in Kukatpally: 13 Hospitalized After Toddy Consumption
Thirteen individuals from Kukatpally were hospitalized due to acute gastroenteritis after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy. They were admitted to various hospitals before being transferred to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment and investigate the cause.
- Country:
- India
Thirteen residents of Kukatpally have been hospitalized following the alleged consumption of adulterated toddy, health officials reported on Wednesday.
The affected individuals experienced symptoms of acute gastroenteritis and were initially treated at various hospitals on Tuesday. They have since been transferred to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for further care.
Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has directed health officials to ensure the patients receive appropriate treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the illness, with samples being collected and analyzed to verify the presence of adulteration in the toddy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Eyes Political Resurgence in Telangana
Phone-Tapping Scandal Unfolds in Telangana: Allegations Fly High
Secure Passage: Telangana Ensures Safe Evacuation from Conflict Zones
Political Tensions Rise Over Godavari Water Issues in Telangana
Telangana Brings Back Stranded Citizens from Conflict-Hit Middle East