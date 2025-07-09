Telecom Egypt and KareXpert Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Healthcare in Egypt
Telecom Egypt partners with KareXpert to launch an advanced digital healthcare platform in Egypt, hosted on a secure national cloud. The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare management with integrated clinical and administrative data, improve operational efficiency, and protect patient privacy. This initiative aligns with Egypt's vision for digital transformation.
Telecom Egypt has signed a significant partnership with healthcare technology firm KareXpert to introduce a state-of-the-art digital healthcare platform in Egypt. The system will be managed via a secure national cloud, enhancing the country's healthcare infrastructure.
The platform encompasses a comprehensive Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) alongside integrated electronic medical records, streamlining revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. This collaboration seeks to unify clinical and administrative data, substantially increasing operational efficiency while safeguarding patient privacy.
Commenting on the collaboration, Telecom Egypt's CEO highlighted the integration of the latest technology as a crucial component of Egypt's larger vision for digital advancement by 2030. By expanding beyond telecommunications, Telecom Egypt is demonstrating its commitment to providing robust, future-ready digital services.
