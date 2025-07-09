Adulterated Toddy Scare: 19 Hospitalised in Telangana

Nineteen people in Telangana were hospitalized after reportedly drinking adulterated toddy from several shops, officials confirmed. The cases were primarily concentrated in areas such as Kukatpally and Balanagar.

Health officials indicated that the victims were suffering from acute gastroenteritis, prompting immediate medical intervention. Most were transferred to state-run hospitals, including the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and Gandhi Hospital. Telangana's Minister for Excise and Prohibition visited the patients, noting their stable condition.

In response to the incident, police and excise officers have launched an investigation. The toddy shops in question have been sealed, and samples sent for chemical and forensic analysis. The Telangana Health Minister has directed health authorities to ensure appropriate care for those affected, emphasizing preventive measures to guard against future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)