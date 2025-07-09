Left Menu

Adulterated Toddy Scare: 19 Hospitalised in Telangana

Nineteen individuals were hospitalized in Telangana after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy from various shops. Officials suspect the tainted beverage led to acute gastroenteritis. Investigations are underway, with samples collected for analysis. Authorities promise stringent action against responsible parties and measures to avert future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen people in Telangana were hospitalized after reportedly drinking adulterated toddy from several shops, officials confirmed. The cases were primarily concentrated in areas such as Kukatpally and Balanagar.

Health officials indicated that the victims were suffering from acute gastroenteritis, prompting immediate medical intervention. Most were transferred to state-run hospitals, including the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and Gandhi Hospital. Telangana's Minister for Excise and Prohibition visited the patients, noting their stable condition.

In response to the incident, police and excise officers have launched an investigation. The toddy shops in question have been sealed, and samples sent for chemical and forensic analysis. The Telangana Health Minister has directed health authorities to ensure appropriate care for those affected, emphasizing preventive measures to guard against future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

