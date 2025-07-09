Adulterated Toddy Scare: 19 Hospitalised in Telangana
Nineteen individuals were hospitalized in Telangana after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy from various shops. Officials suspect the tainted beverage led to acute gastroenteritis. Investigations are underway, with samples collected for analysis. Authorities promise stringent action against responsible parties and measures to avert future occurrences.
- Country:
- India
Nineteen people in Telangana were hospitalized after reportedly drinking adulterated toddy from several shops, officials confirmed. The cases were primarily concentrated in areas such as Kukatpally and Balanagar.
Health officials indicated that the victims were suffering from acute gastroenteritis, prompting immediate medical intervention. Most were transferred to state-run hospitals, including the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences and Gandhi Hospital. Telangana's Minister for Excise and Prohibition visited the patients, noting their stable condition.
In response to the incident, police and excise officers have launched an investigation. The toddy shops in question have been sealed, and samples sent for chemical and forensic analysis. The Telangana Health Minister has directed health authorities to ensure appropriate care for those affected, emphasizing preventive measures to guard against future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- toddy
- adulterated
- health
- hospitalized
- investigation
- excise
- ministry
- samples
- forensic
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Mystery: Air India Black Box Under Investigation
NIA Uncovers Key Leads in Pahalgam Terror Attack Investigation
Intensifying Investigation: Arrest Warrant Sought for Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol
Boeing Crisis: Unpacking the Mid-Air Incident Investigation
Drone Attacks on Iraqi Military Sites: A Call for Immediate Investigation