Breaking Myths: Celebrating IVF Day 2025

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, healthcare experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital marked IVF Day 2025, celebrating over four decades of In Vitro Fertilization's transformative impact on reproductive health. The day serves as a tribute to medical advancements and a push for inclusivity in fertility care.

With IVF offering hope where other treatments fail, myths persist around the procedure, suggesting it is meant only for the elite or guarantees pregnancy. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital used this occasion to dispel these fallacies, showcasing IVF as a safe, accessible, and effective option for couples battling infertility.

The Fertility Department at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital leads in reproductive care, providing personalized and empathetic treatment. Despite societal challenges, IVF continues to empower couples globally, with over 8 million babies born through this groundbreaking method.

(With inputs from agencies.)