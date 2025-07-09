Left Menu

Breaking Myths: Celebrating IVF Day 2025

On IVF Day 2025, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital highlights IVF's transformative role in fertility care. Despite common myths, the hospital stresses IVF's affordability and success. Emphasizing global advancements in reproductive medicine, it calls for greater awareness and reduced stigma surrounding infertility and its treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:29 IST
Breaking Myths: Celebrating IVF Day 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, healthcare experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital marked IVF Day 2025, celebrating over four decades of In Vitro Fertilization's transformative impact on reproductive health. The day serves as a tribute to medical advancements and a push for inclusivity in fertility care.

With IVF offering hope where other treatments fail, myths persist around the procedure, suggesting it is meant only for the elite or guarantees pregnancy. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital used this occasion to dispel these fallacies, showcasing IVF as a safe, accessible, and effective option for couples battling infertility.

The Fertility Department at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital leads in reproductive care, providing personalized and empathetic treatment. Despite societal challenges, IVF continues to empower couples globally, with over 8 million babies born through this groundbreaking method.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025