Economic Shockwave: Lesotho's Textile Crisis Amid Trump Tariffs
The U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Lesotho's exports, crippling its textile industry. Lesotho relied on the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act for exports, but factory shutdowns and mass layoffs have ensued. The tariffs sparked economic disaster and social distress, leaving many like Limpho Lefalatsa devastated.
In a dramatic economic downturn, Lesotho's textile industry faces ruin due to a new 50% U.S. tariff on its exports, a decision that has left the Southern African nation reeling. For many, including former garment worker Limpho Lefalatsa, this change signifies more than job loss—it threatens their entire livelihood.
The tariffs have escalated tension and confusion. Officials grapple with the rationale behind the tariff rate, especially given Lesotho's previous status as a benefactor of the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunities Act. The country's reliance on duty-free access to U.S. markets has seen its textile sector surge to become its largest private employer.
Lesotho's government has declared a state of disaster, emphasizing the grave economic impact. Meanwhile, garment factories witness canceled orders and layoffs with fears for the sector's future. As the country searches for alternative markets, the social and economic fabric of Lesotho hangs in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard University, reports AP.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration on Harvard Foreign Student Ban
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Policy Blocking International Students
Trump Administration Aims to Rescind Roadless Rule Amid Forest Industry Debate
Trump Administration's Legal Clash Over South Sudan Deportations