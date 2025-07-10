Dollar Surge Amid Tariff Turmoil: Market Reactions and Future Projections

The U.S. dollar gained ground on Thursday, bolstered by market resilience to President Donald Trump's recent tariff strategies, though Brazil's currency, the real, took a hit due to a threatened 50% levy.

Financial experts remain wary of Trump's unpredictable tariff movements, but consensus predicts no new tariffs against China and potential agreements with the EU. Investors are flocking to risker assets, as unlikely damaging tariff scenarios uplifted stocks, notably Nvidia reaching a $4 trillion valuation, and Bitcoin hitting near-record highs.

The dollar index rose by 0.52% to 97.887, reflecting confidence despite earlier declines. Trump's statements leave room for trade extension offers as the August 1 tariff deadline approaches. Investor focus is also on ongoing U.S.-India and EU negotiations, with optimists anticipating early resolutions.