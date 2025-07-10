Dollar Surge Amid Tariff Turmoil: Market Reactions and Future Projections
The U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday amid new tariff tensions from President Trump, particularly against Brazil. Markets remained cautious but optimistic regarding potential trade agreements with China and the EU. Cryptocurrency and stocks saw gains, with Nvidia's valuation reaching unprecedented heights and Bitcoin nearing a record high.
The U.S. dollar gained ground on Thursday, bolstered by market resilience to President Donald Trump's recent tariff strategies, though Brazil's currency, the real, took a hit due to a threatened 50% levy.
Financial experts remain wary of Trump's unpredictable tariff movements, but consensus predicts no new tariffs against China and potential agreements with the EU. Investors are flocking to risker assets, as unlikely damaging tariff scenarios uplifted stocks, notably Nvidia reaching a $4 trillion valuation, and Bitcoin hitting near-record highs.
The dollar index rose by 0.52% to 97.887, reflecting confidence despite earlier declines. Trump's statements leave room for trade extension offers as the August 1 tariff deadline approaches. Investor focus is also on ongoing U.S.-India and EU negotiations, with optimists anticipating early resolutions.
ALSO READ
HDB Financial Services Unlocks Rs 3,369 Crore from Anchor Investors
Brazil's Military Unrest: Historic Trial Highlights Coup Accusations
Investors Return to Riskier Assets Amidst Fragile Israel-Iran Ceasefire
Investors Steady as Israel-Iran Ceasefire Holds
Investors Eye Ceasefire as Market Optimism Soars