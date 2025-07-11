Left Menu

Funding Crisis Threatens Rohingya Refugee Support in Bangladesh

The United Nations refugee agency warns that vital services for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face collapse without additional funding. Despite a $255 million appeal, only 35% has been secured. Over a million refugees rely on humanitarian aid, with funding cuts exacerbating the crisis amid geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 11-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:24 IST
Key services supporting the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh are on the brink of collapse, the United Nations warned, as their appeal for $255 million in support remains largely unfunded. The camps, home to over one million Rohingya, are the largest refugee settlement in the world.

According to Babar Baloch, a spokesperson for the UNHCR, the sizable funding gap threatens to undermine the daily lives of these refugees who depend on aid for essentials such as food, health, and education. Global funding for humanitarian efforts has diminished, particularly from major Western donors prioritizing defense spending amid geopolitical strains.

Without immediate funding, crucial services could halt by year's end, with healthcare disruptions and food aid cessation. An estimated 150,000 refugees have fled Myanmar's violence to Bangladesh in the past 18 months, continuing a mass exodus that began in 2017, when violence forced 750,000 Rohingya to seek refuge.

