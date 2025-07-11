Left Menu

Ujjwal Drishti Haryana Abhiyan: A Visionary Step Towards Eye Health

Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao launched the 'Ujjwal Drishti Haryana Abhiyan', aiming to provide free spectacles to school children and corrective measures for those above 45. The campaign will include eyesight examination, cataract screening, and surgeries for eligible citizens, hoping to foster a healthier society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:22 IST
On Friday, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao inaugurated the 'Ujjwal Drishti Haryana Abhiyan'—a statewide initiative designed to offer free spectacles to schoolchildren and vision correction for citizens aged over 45. According to official reports, the campaign aims to examine about 21 lakh students in 14,267 government schools and provide free glasses to 40,000 needy students.

The initiative will also screen citizens over 50 for cataracts, offering surgeries at government and NGO-run health facilities if necessary. This campaign is part of the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment, for which the state has allocated a special budget.

With a distribution plan of more than 1.4 lakh spectacles through various state hospitals and health centers, Rao hailed the campaign as the largest of its kind in India. Beyond mere eye examinations and glasses distribution, this effort represents a significant push towards a self-reliant and healthy Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

