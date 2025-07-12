Left Menu

Beyond Black Fungus: India's Battle with Mucormycosis

An ICMR study highlights long-term health challenges faced by mucormycosis survivors in India, including facial disfigurement and psychological distress. With a 14.7% one-year mortality rate, the study emphasizes the need for comprehensive care beyond life-saving measures. High incidence in India highlights this growing public health concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mucormycosis survivors in India continue to face severe health challenges, such as facial disfigurement and psychological distress, according to a recent ICMR study. The report reveals a 14.7% one-year mortality rate among 686 hospitalized patients, highlighting the persistent threat of this 'Black Fungus' following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critical factors for poor outcomes include brain or eye involvement, intensive care requirement, and pre-existing conditions. However, patients receiving both surgical interventions and combination antifungal therapy show significantly better survival rates. Despite advancements, the disease's high incidence in India poses an alarming public health challenge.

The research underscores the urgent need for comprehensive care strategies, including mental health support and rehabilitation, to address both immediate and long-term needs of survivors. It calls for action from policymakers and healthcare professionals, urging a shift from life-saving to life-restoring care systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

