India's Silent Salt Epidemic: A Pinch Towards Heart Health

India is grappling with a silent health crisis as excessive salt consumption elevates the risk of hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and kidney disorders, warn scientists from the ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE).

To combat this, researchers have embarked on a community-driven initiative centered on reducing salt intake, particularly advocating for low-sodium salt substitutes. While the World Health Organisation advises a daily salt intake of under 5 grams, urban Indians consume approximately 9.2 grams, and rural populations average 5.6 grams daily, exceeding recommendations.

The NIE's intervention spans three years in Punjab and Telangana, focusing on structured salt reduction counseling at Health and Wellness Centres, which could significantly reduce blood pressure and sodium intake. Despite low-sodium salt being priced higher and less available, community engagement and the #PinchForAChange campaign aim to improve awareness and usage of these healthier alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)