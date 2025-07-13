Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Missile Strikes Raise Casualty Toll Amidst Rising Tensions

At least eight Palestinians, including children, died and over a dozen were injured in a missile strike in central Gaza, which mistakenly missed its target, stated the Israeli military. The tragedy amplifies the humanitarian crisis amid ongoing conflicts and failed attempts to secure a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli missile strike resulted in the tragic deaths of at least eight Palestinians in central Gaza, most of whom were children. The strike, which took place on Sunday, was intended to target an Islamic Jihad militant but deviated from its course, local officials reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged that a malfunction caused the missile to land far from its intended target. An investigation is underway to review the incident, with the military expressing regret over the harm to civilians.

The strike hit a water distribution point within the Nuseirat refugee camp. Amidst intensifying conflicts, efforts to secure a ceasefire remain stalled, as both sides blame each other for the lack of progress in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

